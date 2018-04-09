The Integration of the Episcopal Day School of Christ Church, Pensacola: A Local History of Race

Abstract

In 1966, the Episcopal Day School of Christ Church Parish accepted its first African American student, Robert Joseph, into kindergarten. This project surveys the history of race in Pensacola through the colonial era highlighting the particular diversity of the city. The situation for African Americans in Pensacola deteriorated after 1890, with the introduction of Jim Crow laws and discrimination typical of a city of the American South. The decision to integrate Episcopal Day School in 1966 was in the context of the local civil rights movement and the legal push for the integration of the public school system. The history of Christ Church is included with an emphasis on race and the church’s attempts at education. Finally, the decision to integrate the school is considered, with attention given to the role of the rector, the Reverend Beverly Madison Currin, and the Joseph family.