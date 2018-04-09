The Integration of the Episcopal Day School of Christ Church, Pensacola: A Local History of Race
AuthorHoffman, Michael
Date2018-04
-
MIME type:application/pdfFile Size:0.9 Mb
HoffmanIntegrationofEDSSOT2018.pdf
Abstract
In 1966, the Episcopal Day School of Christ Church Parish accepted its first African American student, Robert Joseph, into kindergarten. This project surveys the history of race in Pensacola through the colonial era highlighting the particular diversity of the city. The situation for African Americans in Pensacola deteriorated after 1890, with the introduction of Jim Crow laws and discrimination typical of a city of the American South. The decision to integrate Episcopal Day School in 1966 was in the context of the local civil rights movement and the legal push for the integration of the public school system. The history of Christ Church is included with an emphasis on race and the church’s attempts at education. Finally, the decision to integrate the school is considered, with attention given to the role of the rector, the Reverend Beverly Madison Currin, and the Joseph family.
Additional Information
|Type
|Thesis
SubjectSchool of Theology Theses 2018; School of Theology, University of the South; Episcopal Day School, Pensacola, Florida; Integration of Episcopal Day School, Pensacola, Florida; African Americans in Pensacola, Florida; Rev. Beverly Madison Currin
Collections
MetadataShow full item record
Related items
Showing items related by title, author, creator and subject.
-
Politics and the Preaching Dilemma: Preaching the Gospel in an Age of Materialism Stauffer, Clarence Roy III (University of the South, 2015-05)This thesis wrestles with one of the greatest tensions of our time: proclaiming the message of Jesus Christ regarding money and materialism in an age where the accumulation of wealth and possessions is glorified and coveted. ...
-
The Unique Beliefs of the Jehovah's Witnesses: An Anglican Perspective Bridges, David L. (University of the South, 2015-05)Among Christian faith groups, the people known as the Jehovah’s Witnesses, led by the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society, are a unique group that does not recognize the current or historical nature or beliefs of any other ...
-
The Narrative Theology of Stanley Hauerwas Liles, Eric J. (University of the South, 2015-05)Stanley Hauerwas, noted theologian and Christian ethicist, argues throughout his writings for the importance of narrative theology in the Christian life and discourse. Exploring his understanding and use of narrative ...